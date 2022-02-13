(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams is backing Letitia James, who as state attorney general has led investigations into former president Donald Trump and former governor Andrew Cuomo, for re-election.

Adams cited her fight on behalf of everyday New Yorkers for his endorsement, the James campaign office said Sunday in a news release.

“AG James has the courage and experience to stand up to anyone who breaks the law and harms vulnerable people, no matter how powerful they may be,” Adams said in the statement.

The endorsement comes less than two weeks after Adams had a two-hour dinner with Cuomo, who blames James for his downfall following multiple sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

James began the probe into Trump’s real-estate business in 2019 to determine if his Manhattan-based company had been manipulating the value of key assets for tax and insurance purposes. The Trump Organization has long argued the investigations are politically motivated.

“I am running for re-election to finish the job I started, and I am proud to earn the support of Mayor Eric Adams,” James said in the statement.

Other supporters of James’s re-election include the Hotel Trade Council, New York State AFL-CIO, EMILY’s List, National Organization for Women New York, Higher Heights for America, Eleanor’s Legacy, Downtown Women for Change, and Tenants PAC.

