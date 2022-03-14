(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams is ending a policy implemented under his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, of proactively disclosing his and his top aides’ meetings with lobbyists.

De Blasio’s policy was voluntary and not required by law. The city and state both require registered lobbyists to regularly report their activities, including the names of their clients, how much they’re being paid, which city agency or entity they’re lobbying and on what subject.

The mayoral policy shift was first reported Monday by Politico. Explaining the move, City Hall spokesman Jonah Allon said the de Blasio administration’s policy was well-intentioned but not consistently followed, resulting in duplicative and unnecessary work.

But the change comes as Adams’s young administration has come under some criticism for its handling of ethics issues. Adams initially planned to hire his brother Bernard Adams to head his security detail, with a six-figure salary, which would have violated the city’s anti-nepotism laws. After an outcry, Adams hired his brother at a salary of $1 a year.

Adams’s chief of staff, Frank Carone, was partner at a law firm with multiple clients who have business before the city, raising conflict-of-interest questions. Carone resigned his position and divested himself from his ownership stake in the law firm.

And last week, Edu Hermelyn, the husband of Kings County Democratic Party leader and Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte, resigned his paid position in the Adams administration as a senior adviser for strategic initiatives after news outlet The City reported that he was simultaneously serving as a district leader for the Brooklyn Democrats. City laws prohibit holding simultaneous posts in city government and in political party leadership.

