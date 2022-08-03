(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is freeing up $100 million in federal stimulus money for New York City schools, after an outcry among parents and some educators over the city’s plan to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for city schools in the current fiscal year.

The Adams administration’s reversal on schools funding comes a day before a hearing planned in a lawsuit parents and teachers filed against the city last month in an effort to stop the budget cuts. In late July, a Manhattan judge issued a temporary order barring the city from following through with the cuts, estimated by the city comptroller’s office at more than $370 million.

“We always said we would meet the needs of our students, and after hearing from principals and other community leaders that they need additional time to adjust to the decline in enrollment, we are announcing greater flexibility in this year’s school budget by granting immediate access to existing academic recovery funding up to $100 million and immediately granting up to $50 million in the budget appeal process,” Adams said in a statement Wednesday.

Adams argued earlier this year that the cuts were warranted, because school funding is tied to student enrollment, which has declined significantly since the pandemic. In his statement, Adams said the stimulus funds weren’t a permanent solution to the problem of enrollment declines.

“We also must acknowledge the changing conditions that so many are unwilling to recognize and, just as importantly, that there is no hidden pool of city money or additional federal stimulus funds, as has been previously inaccurately reported, that we can tap,” Adams said. “We will continue to fight for additional resources from our federal and state partners, but if we don’t get those additional funds, the truth is we are in for harder times ahead.”

