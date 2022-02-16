(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams proposed a $98.5 billion spending plan, bolstered by agency spending cuts, extraordinary federal aid and better-than-expected property-tax revenues.

Adams sought to frame his budget, his first since taking office in January, as one of fiscal discipline. He pledged to reduce spending and prize efficiency and told New Yorkers during a budget address on Wednesday that “we are not spending our money. We are spending your money.”

“Fiscal discipline will be a hallmark of my administration,” he said.

But his proposal is $6.2 billion larger than the preliminary budget his predecessor Bill de Blasio presented a year ago. That budget ended up ballooning to $102.8 billion as of November, plumped with billions of dollars in federal Covid aid.

De Blasio initially projected spending in fiscal 2023 to be $100.8 billion, so Adams said his plan cut spending by more than $2 billion. His financial plan also didn’t appear to reduce future budget gaps, projecting a $2.7 billion gap in fiscal year 2024.

“After two years of struggle, we are on the brink of a recovery that offers us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to make real change on a grand scale,” Adams said in prepared remarks. “We are cutting spending, making government run more efficiently, investing in public safety, and providing much-needed help to working families across our city.”

The spending plan for fiscal 2023, which calls for expanding New York City’s earned income-tax credit and providing tax abatements for property owners that house childcare centers, would take effect July 1. It requires approval from a City Council more progressive than the mayor, with many members elected on promises that sometimes clashed with Adams’s views on issues like policing and property taxes.

To address Adams’s promise to reduce crime, the mayor’s budget calls for expanding the city’s summer youth employment program by 30,000 jobs to 100,000 jobs for city youth each year. In prepared remarks, he said his administration would use existing NYPD resources “more efficiently” to restore a controversial anti-gun unit and redeploy officers to subway platforms and onto trains.

Read More: NYC to Revive Controversial Anti-Crime Unit Under New Mayor

Pandemic Effect

Adams’s budget comes as the city contends with nearly two years of pandemic-induced economic uncertainty, including high unemployment and office vacancy.

The city’s 8.8% unemployment rate remains more than double the U.S. average and the city has regained only 55% of the 922,000 private-sector jobs lost in March and April 2020. Successive Covid-19 variants have hampered New York’s all-important tourism, arts and entertainment sector -- and deterred workers from returning to their offices.

The city has spent $3.6 billion of the $13.2 billion in federal Covid-19 funds and de Blasio’s final budget called for spending nearly all the federal aid in the current budget year and future years.

Some parts of New York’s economy are showing signs of improvement. Tax revenue growth of $726 million in fiscal 2023 over the November budget plan came from higher-than-expected property-tax values.

The residential real estate market has rebounded and single-family home values have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Median apartment rents of $2,800 a month are close to their $2,900 level in December 2019.

City Comptroller Brad Lander recently projected that new tax assessments will produce more than $1 billion in revenue than had been projected for the upcoming year.

The city set a value of about $1.4 trillion for its more than 1 million properties for the fiscal year beginning in July, 8.2% higher than the prior year and 2.1% more than the pre-pandemic high.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.