(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to suspend a 25% city surcharge on liquor licenses in a bid to help restaurants and bars still struggling from the economic hit inflicted by the pandemic.

Adams said he planned to work with the City Council to first pass a two-year suspension of the surcharge, an additional fee levied on city businesses on top of charges from the New York State Liquor Authority, according to an economic plan the mayor unveiled on Thursday. The city is also trying to expedite the issuance of new liquor licenses and streamline the application process.

“While countless bars and restaurants earn much of their revenue from beer, wine, and liquor sales, securing and maintaining permission to sell alcohol is a bureaucratic labyrinth,” the plan stated. “It is time for the City to also give our struggling hospitality and nightlife businesses a break.”

