(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams defended his decision to to make an exception to the city’s vaccine mandate for athletes and performers, a change that drew ire from union leaders, City Council members and health experts for creating a double standard among who is required to get vaccinated.

“I made a decision based on the information that I received from my health team,” Adams said during a news briefing Friday. “You may consider it as a double standard. I consider it an analysis that I made, and I’m comfortable with my decision.”

He said the city was prepared to defend any legal challenges to the exemption, which allows Brooklyn Nets basketball star Kyrie Irving to play home games at Barclays Center but not the other workers who are covered by a private-sector vaccine mandate first installed during Bill de Blasio’s administration.

Adams said Thursday he was ending a vaccination requirement for New York-based professional athletes and performers, drawing pushback from City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch, who argued that professional athletes shouldn’t get a pass while vaccines are still required for teachers, sanitation workers and other municipal employees. New York fired more than 1,400 workers for not getting shots.

“If the mandate isn’t necessary for famous people, then it’s not necessary for the cops who are protecting our city in the middle of a crime crisis,” Lynch said in a statement.

Baseball Season

Irving has been ineligible to play in Brooklyn because he has refused to get a shot, but with the National Basketball Association playoffs looming, having the All-Star point guard on the court for all games will be important for the team.

Additionally, the Major League Baseball season arrives in two weeks, and the change means unvaccinated players on the Mets and Yankees would be able to appear in home games.

Adams on Thursday denied his change of heart came after political pressure from sports teams and other interests.

“This is not based on lobbying coming in,” Adams said Thursday.

However, publicly available lobbying disclosures filed with the City Clerk’s office show Adams was specifically lobbied on behalf of the Brooklyn Nets by former City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, through his firm CoJo Strategies LLC, and by the Parkside Group, on behalf of the Brooklyn Nets. Adams said at the briefing Friday that Johnson had identified himself as working on behalf of the Nets

The owner of the Mets, billionaire Steve Cohen, donated $1.5 million to a political action committee supporting Adams during the 2021 mayoral primary race.

