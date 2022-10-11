(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed two bills prohibiting guns in Times Square even as the state law enabling the restriction remains in legal limbo.

“This is the heart of of our city,” Adams said Tuesday at a signing ceremony in the popular tourist area. “We are not going to live in fear.”

A federal judge on Oct. 6 ruled that several provisions of a state law passed in response to the Supreme Court’s easing of restrictions on concealed-carry permits violated the constitutional right to bear arms. But on Monday, state Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal appeals court to prevent the order from overturning the ban.

James filed a motion with the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals to stay the lower-court decision that found it was was unconstitutional to ban firearms from Times Square, public transportation, bars, sports stadiums and other public places. Such a stay would remain in effect while the state formally appeals the ruling.

“The Attorney General has begun the appeal process to the second circuit and until they make some further determination, we will continue to enforce the law,” said Stephen Louis, legal counsel at the New York City Law Department.

The high court ruled on June 23 that a century-old law that placed restrictions on concealed-carry permits was unconstitutional, but it did leave the door open for state and local governments to restrict firearms in “sensitive locations.” In response, the New York state legislature passed a law that limits where guns can be carried and requires background checks to buy ammunition.

New York City posted signage around Times Square informing those traveling through the area that it is a gun-free zone. They tell licensed gun carriers and others not to enter with a firearm unless otherwise specifically authorized by law.

