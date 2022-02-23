(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is under fire for appointing three men with histories of anti-LGBTQ views to his administration -- the latest controversy over the mayor’s hiring choices during his seven weeks in office.

Adams -- who has been a supporter of LGBTQ rights and who voted to legalize same-sex marriage in the State Senate in 2009 and 2011 -- has been unapologetic for the hires in various offices dealing with immigrant affairs and faith-based and community partnerships.

In press conferences Tuesday and Wednesday Adams said he’d vetted his appointments carefully, and that all people should be given the opportunity to “evolve.”

“The goal is to convert, allow people to evolve so they can see the error of their ways,” Adams said Tuesday. “If we say everyone who did not get it then should be banished permanently, that’s the wrong message.”

Last week, Adams named former New York City Mayoral candidate Erick Salgado, who has described homosexuality as a “mortal sin,” as assistant commissioner for external affairs in the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs.

For the newly created Mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships, Adams tapped Brooklyn pastor Gilford Monrose as executive director. Monrose has been critical of the LGBTQ community for demanding “uncompromising acceptance,” and has sharply criticized LGBTQ parents and same-sex marriage.

Former Bronx City Council Member Fernando Cabrera will be a senior adviser for the Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships. In 2014, Cabrera, a senior pastor at the New Life Outreach International Church, praised the government of Uganda for its stances on homosexuality, at a time when the government was planning the law that made homosexuality punishable by life in prison.

Current and former City Council members, including members of its LGBTQ Caucus, have openly criticized Adams’ appointments. Comptroller Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said in statement they were “deeply concerned about the message that the Mayor is sending by appointing leaders who have histories of disparaging the rights, and even the humanity, of LGBTQ New Yorkers and of working to criminalize abortion.” The statement declined to call for their removal from their new positions.

Protesters are planning to converge at City Hall Thursday. Organizers said in a press release that Adams’s appointments have “escalated tensions with the LGBTQ community” and called on the mayor to rescind the appointments.

Adams has been criticized for other administration picks, including Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, a former NYPD Chief of Department who was an unindicted co-conspirator in a federal police corruption trial. Good government groups also criticized Adams for hiring his own brother, Bernard Adams, to his security detail, as well as bringing on Frank Carone, a powerful Brooklyn attorney whose former law firm has clients with business before the city, as chief of staff. Adams’s brother was ultimately hired to a lower-profile position at a nominal salary of $1 a year.

New York Building Congress CEO Carlo Scissura, who was Adams’s reported pick to run the city’s Economic Development Corporation, decided to remain in the private sector after reports surfaced that he’d sought to influence private property sales deals with the city government, despite the fact he wasn’t registered as a lobbyist.

Elisa Crespo, executive director of the New Pride Agenda, said New York City is supposed to lead the way on supporting the LGBTQ community. Adams’s explanation -- that his appointees’ views had “evolved” over time -- was “really convenient,” Crespo said. “It’s incumbent on our leaders to send a message that we don’t tolerate having bigots being paid with our tax dollars.”

Upper Manhattan Council member Shaun Abreu said in a tweet that, “We cannot accept appointees with a toxic record of homophobia running our city.”

Anti-Gay Rhetoric

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, Cabrera apologized for “the undue pain and suffering that my past remarks have caused the LGBTQ+ community, particularly those remarks I made during a Christian workshop in Uganda in 2014.”

“I strongly believe in the rights of all people, regardless of sexual orientation,” he said in the statement.

Brooklyn Council member Crystal Hudson, one of the first openly gay Black women elected to the Council, said Cabrera’s apology struck her as “too little too late.”

“If he had really evolved in his beliefs then I think he probably would have made some sort of statement before he was appointed,” she said. “The fact the statement came out after the fact doesn’t give me much faith in its merits.”

Hudson said the Council is prepared to hold oversight hearings to make sure “we’re not using taxpayer dollars to advance anti-LGBTQ policies.”

Salgado, a reverend at the Jovenes Cristianos church, organized a 2011 march in the Bronx opposing same-sex marriage. In 2013, he was a conservative Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor and accused gay rights organizations of trying to curb conservative Jews’s religious freedoms, by pointing to some efforts to “ban altogether bris milah,” or circumcision. He also criticized the “inclusion of monuments acknowledging non-Jewish victims of the Nazis, including gay victims, in Brooklyn’s Holocaust Memorial Park,” Gay City News reported in 2013.

In a statement issued by Adams’s office, Salgado said that his own views had “evolved as society has evolved.”

“As MOIA Assistant Commissioner, my mission will be to lift up immigrant communities across our city, including LGBTQ+ immigrants, who often face barriers to accessing needed services,” Salgado said.

Monrose, also in a statement issued by the mayor’s office, said he’s “been proud to work alongside members of the LGBTQ+ community, including the eight years I spent at Brooklyn Borough Hall, and have consistently stood with them against all forms of bigotry and intolerance.”

He said the office of Faith-based and Community Partnerships “is guided by the values of tolerance and inclusion, and we will work with all members of our faith community to improve the wellbeing of all New Yorkers.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.