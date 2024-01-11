(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is facing increased pressure to improve safety and reliability following two subway derailments in a week, incidents that may imperil efforts to revive ridership on the nation’s largest mass transit system.

The MTA is investigating why a subway train fell off its tracks in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn Wednesday, in what may have been a track issue. It happened after a train collided on Jan. 4 with another train that was switching tracks, creating widespread disruptions across multiple subway lines.

The incidents highlight the need for massive infrastructure upgrades to a more than 100-year-old subway system. Last month, the MTA approved a $19.3 billion operating budget for 2024, but warned that fare evasion and a potentially slower-than-anticipated ridership recovery could hurt collections.

Safety concerns triggered by the recent derailments could further dampen ridership as inflation continues to make repairs more and more costly.

Read more: NYC’s Transit Debt Is as Big and Complex as the Subway Itself

Although there were no major injuries during either of the two incidents, city Comptroller Brad Lander called on the MTA and US National Transportation Safety Board to “take action to improve safety & unacceptable service disruptions.”

The MTA will need to keep evaluating its train cars, equipment and supplies to ensure that everyone is safe, said Andrew Albert, an MTA board member and chair of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.

Before the Jan. 4 incident, the MTA’s last subway derailment was in September 2020. Given that hundreds of trains run throughout New York City everyday across 22 different subway lines and three shuttle trains, Albert feels safe.

“We don’t have these things that often,” Albert said in a phone interview. “And I don’t feel the least bit unsafe riding, and I ride frequently.”

“Track inspections have to continue and obviously wheel inspections have to continue and signal updates,” he added.

The derailments have happened as the MTA seeks to boost confidence in the system’s reliability and safeness. About 40% of riders surveyed in October — the last monthly polling of customers — said they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with the subways. The transit provider also needs more customers. Weekday ridership is about 3.5 million, or 70% of pre-pandemic usage.

Marcus Vargas, a 51-year-old driving instructor, watched the F-train derailment unfold from his friend’s balcony where he’s staying while visiting the city. Vargas grew up in Coney Island and now lives in Puerto Rico.

“I noticed one of the cars was lower, you know,” Vargas said. “It had dipped below the rail.”

The incident, he said, had discouraged him from using the subway.

“I wouldn’t want to [ride the subway] if I don’t have to,” Vargas said. “I don’t know if it’s a factor of just getting older, but I don’t have the energy for all that extra drama. It seems that you always got to watch over your back.”

While the train derailments made headlines, riding the subway is still safer than being in an automobile, statistics show. There were 8,518 vehicle collisions in New York City in October, according to New York City Police Department data.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the derailment on the 1 line, but have yet to start such a review of Wednesday’s incident, Sarah Taylor Sulick, a spokesperson for the NTSB, said in an email.

“We are aware and monitoring the situation, but have not launched an investigation at this time,” she wrote.

--With assistance from Shelby Knowles and Sanjit Das.

