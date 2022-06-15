(Bloomberg) -- New York City has made little progress in diversifying the ranks of incoming class of freshman at its elite specialized schools.

Black student applicants to the eight high schools got 3% of about 4,000 offers of admission for the fall, a slight decline from the prior year’s share, even though the group made up 21% of test takers. Latinx students accounted for a quarter of the testers and received 6% of the offers, according to data from the city’s Department of Education. Asian and White students together received 80% of offers and made up less than half of testers.

The numbers mark a pain point for the department, which for years has faced criticism over the underrepresentation of Black and Latinx students and the structure of the Specialized High School Admission Test, or SHSAT. Critics say the test contributes to segregation in the district -- the worst in the country, according to a UCLA study.

New York City is an outlier in the US in its use of a single high-stakes test for public high school admission. This was the second year the department administered the test at middle schools during the school day, in an effort to increase awareness and make the test more accessible.

The data was released as part of a broader admissions update. Nearly 300,000 students received offers across the city to public 3K, pre-K, middle school, and high school programs. Updated enrollment data show a 3.8% decline in students during the 2021-22 school year, slightly less than the 5% drop the prior year. The decline brings district enrollment to 919,136, or 1,058,888 including charter schools.

The drop was consistent across nearly every community school district and every grade except 3K, which grew 124% amid the citywide expansion of that program. Population shifts and stalling birth rates were major contributing factors to the decline, in addition to the pandemic, the department said.

