New York City’s seven-day positivity average declined to 2.47%, from 2.83% the previous day.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had warned parents yesterday to prepare for in-person schooling to close as soon as Monday. A seven-day positivity rate of 3% would trigger a shutdown, according to a threshold set by de Blasio.

“We’re still below 3%, but that could change,” he said on Twitter. “We MUST fight back a second wave to keep our schools open.”

