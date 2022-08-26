(Bloomberg) -- The race may not be over for Dan Goldman, a Levi Strauss & Co. heir and Donald Trump impeachment prosecutor, who eked out a narrow victory over state Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou as the Democratic nominee in New York’s 10th Congressional District.

Even in an overwhelmingly Democratic district in Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn where the party’s nominee would usually be expected to coast to victory in November, a Goldman triumph isn’t certain.

Niou, who came in second by just 1,300 votes and hasn’t conceded, could run in November under the progressive Working Families Party line. The move has the potential to turn what was expected to be a sleepy general election into another combative, expensive match-up -- and spark prolonged infighting on the left.

“I’m currently speaking with WFP and my community about how we can best represent the needs of this district,” Niou said in a statement.

Niou, a 39-year-old Taiwanese-American immigrant, was first elected to the state assembly in 2016. In her primary run, she was endorsed by the New York Working Families Party.

She is likely considering another go because of the closeness of that race in the famously liberal district, and pressure from progressives who say Goldman’s heavy ad spending gave him an unfair advantage.

Goldman, 46, also appears to have benefited from progressive votes being divided among Niou and two other leading contenders, US Representative Mondaire Jones and City Council Member Carlina Rivera, who received around 18% and 17% of the vote, respectively, to Goldman’s 26% and Niou’s 24%.

But Niou’s general election candidacy isn’t a done deal, and the next week-and-a-half will be critical.

Tough Slog

If she does ultimately run in November, it will be a tough slog against establishment Democrats and the deep-pocketed Goldman. Strong fundraising, wide voter support and influential endorsements will be key.

Simone Kanter, a spokesperson for Goldman’s campaign, declined to comment. Since Tuesday, New York Democrats including Representative Hakeem Jeffries, who won his own primary this week, and Representative Gregory Meeks have tweeted support for Goldman.

“The time has come for the Democratic Party to coalesce around the nominee,” Representative Ritchie Torres, who represents the South Bronx, wrote in a Thursday tweet endorsing Goldman. “Unlike Republicans who insist on perpetuating the big lie, we as Democrats respect the results of elections.”

Meanwhile, the actress and progressive activist Cynthia Nixon on Thursday solicited donations on behalf of Niou running as a third-party candidate in November.

“Dan Goldman spent $4M of his own money to buy a Congressional seat & won only 25% of the vote,” Nixon wrote in a series of tweets. “But the huge majority of people voted for a progressive. Whether you’d be continuing the fight—or new to Team Niou—we’d need all of us to win. Are you in?”

Nixon is no stranger to political campaigns. In 2018, she unsuccessfully challenged former Governor Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination.

Read more: Dan Goldman, Ex-Trump Prosecutor, Wins Crowded NYC House Primary

For Niou to make it onto the Working Families Party line, which she has run on before, Jones would have to decline the slot. He is slated to appear on the Working Families Party line in November because when redistricting occurred, he was able to transfer it to the new district.

The party then has until Sept. 6 to add a new candidate, Working Families Party spokesperson Ravi Mangla said, though it could also keep the line empty or put presumptive nominee Goldman on. He said the party has been in touch with Jones and Niou’s campaigns but that this scenario is uncommon in congressional races.

“When we do this, it’s often in special elections,” though the party has taken this step in some general elections, Mangla said. “I can’t think of an example where we’ve done it at a congressional level.”

Because the district is so solidly Democratic, dividing the race in favor of a Republican challenger isn’t seen as much of a risk. But it’s not clear how election dynamics would change from the primary to a general election, and how those who voted for other progressives would cast their ballots.

Jeff Liszt, a partner at the polling firm Impact Research, suggested in a Twitter thread based on an analysis of early August polling results that Goldman might still have won more votes than Niou if other candidates hadn’t been in the race.

“Don’t let anyone sell you that this race was simple,” he wrote.

