(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council agreed to a $98.7 billion budget that will chart the course for the largest U.S. metropolis as it recovers from the pandemic, which eliminated hundreds of thousands of jobs, devastated tourism and shuttered countless small businesses.

The agreement, $100 million more than proposed by de Blasio in April, was smoothed by more than $15 billion in federal aid that buoyed the city’s finances. The budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 expands free pre-kindergarten to 3-year-olds and increases spending on violence-reduction programs, tourism promotion and aid to small businesses. Better-than-expected income-tax collections allowed the city to boost its rainy-day fund by $500 million, to about $1 billion, and raise total reserves to $5.1 billion.

The budget “will drive economic growth in every neighborhood, all while building on strong reserves and investing stimulus funds aggressively to put the pandemic behind us,” De Blasio said in a statement.

Tax Revenue

The budget, De Blasio’s eighth and final spending plan, is a sharp turnaround from the bleak fiscal picture the mayor forecast last year. City tax revenue in the year ending Wednesday exceeded projections by $2.1 billion, buoyed by a booming Wall Street and federal aid payments to individuals and businesses. New York City has spent $8 billion fighting Covid-19, de Blasio said.

More than half of the city’s 8.3 million residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and Governor Andrew Cuomo has lifted restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Subway ridership climbed above 2.5 million for the first time since March 2020 and last week Madison Square Garden held its first concert since the pandemic.

The budget adds $44 million for violence-prevention programs and establishes an initiative to create jobs for 1,000 people at risk of violence. It includes $30 million to boost tourism and $11 million to help businesses open or reopen quickly. Other programs include:

$15 million for NYC Baby Bonds, giving every kindergartener a college savings account with at least $100, starting in September

$4 million for 4-Year City University of New York scholarships for low-income students

$57 million for housing, health care and employment counseling for individuals returning to the community after incarceration

To curb an uptick in crime, the New York Police Department will re-deploy 200 officers from desk jobs to the field in high-violence precincts.

