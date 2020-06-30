(Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council agreed to an $88.1 billion budget on the final day of the city’s fiscal year, hammering out a deal after weeks of discord as the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic sent tax revenues into free fall.

Drafting a budget would have been difficult enough as revenue plunged $9 billion since January. The challenge was heightened by demands for change in police practices and spending in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Although the mayor said the plan would cut about $1 billion from the NYPD, it didn’t satisfy protesters outside City Hall, who said the cuts didn’t all come from department’s $5.9 billion operating budget and didn’t reduce the department’s 36,000-officer headcount enough.

“This has been the toughest budget challenge this city has seen in a long long time” de Blasio said. The budget, he said, “helps us become a fairer city.”

Even with all of the cutbacks, de Blasio has said he may have to dismiss city workers in October if the U.S. Senate refuses to approve a $3 trillion package of fiscal aid to the nation’s cities and states. The mayor has also appealed for state authorization to borrow $5 billion if necessary to pay operating expenses over the next two years -- a proposal that’s been meet with skepticism by Governor Andrew Cuomo and state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who each say they want more details on how the money would be spent and how the debt would be repaid.

The planned cutbacks also call for reducing police overtime costs. This year NYPD overtime spending will total about $635 million, about 44% of all overtime spending citywide, according to the Citizens Budget Commission, a business-funded fiscal watchdog. The group had advised the mayor to reduce the city’s total headcount through attrition by about 9,000 from its current 327,000, bringing it to where it was in 2016, to save about $1.7 billion a year. De Blasio rejected the recommendation, saying it was too austere.

The mayor said NYPD funds would be diverted for a youth employment and recreation program for 100,000, costing $115 million.

“This is real redistribution,” he said.

