(Bloomberg) -- Housing Works, a nonprofit that helps New York’s homeless and HIV-positive population, has long supported itself with a network of thrift stores selling secondhand designer clothing, used books and and its own activism-inspired merchandise.

Starting Thursday, the 31-year-old organization will add another line of business: marijuana.

The Housing Works Cannabis Co. will open New York state’s first legal retail weed shop on the corner of Astor Place and Broadway in Greenwich Village, near the New York University campus. The official opening is set for 4:20 p.m. in a nod to marijuana culture slang.

The venture will be a key test of New York’s highly regulated adult-use marijuana industry, which will face legal and illegal competition, supply-chain challenges and high taxes that could add $1.25 billion to state coffers over the next six years.

“At least in some respects, retail is retail,” said Housing Works Chief Executive Officer Charles King. “So selling cannabis isn’t that different from selling books or donated clothing and furnishings. It is a much more regulated environment, and so that has been a bit new for us to to adjust to. But I don’t see it as being all that complicated.”

Housing Works got the coveted first-in-the-state status through its work helping and employing people who have been impacted by decades of prohibition. The preference for “justice-involved” individuals is a defining feature of New York’s legal cannabis regime, with the first 36 license holders all having some connection to previous criminal prosecution for illegal marijuana sales.

Housing Works is hoping for nearly $1 million in pretax revenue at the store in its first year. “Post-tax, that drops considerably,” King said.

New York’s legal cannabis will be taxed twice — a potency levy on distributors on top of a 13% retail tax that could push the effective rate to as high as 50% or more on edibles.

As in other states, cannabis businesses in New York face a huge federal tax hurdle, because of a 1982 law that prohibits weed retailers from deducting business expenses — even if cannabis is legal at the state level.

And federal banking rules mean that Housing Works had to find a state-chartered bank to accept debit payments. That means no credit cards.

Illicit Competition

State and city officials have tried to clear the way for Housing Works with hundreds of criminal and civil citations against illegal smoke shops, which have proliferated in the span of time between decriminalization of possession in 2019 and the first legal store opening.

Greenwich Village’s renowned Washington Square Park, just three blocks away from the Housing Works store, has become an open-air bazaar of illegal cannabis sales.

New York cannabis stores will also face legal competition from neighboring states. New Jersey began legal sales in April, and Connecticut is scheduled to begin in two weeks.

The opening will also be a test of New York’s cannabis supply chain, with its “seed-to-sale” tracking system and product marketing rules intended to ensure quality and keep illegally grown cannabis out of legal stores.

“The laboratory process has been incredibly cumbersome and slow,” King said. “I know the state is committed to expediting that, but in the meantime, a lot of producers have not been in a position to put their product out on the market just yet.”

Those growing pains mean that the first store will open with with fewer than 100 different products — including pre-rolled joints, pills, vapes and edibles — from six different brands, with hundreds more products from dozens of brands available by the end of February.

For Housing Works, the revenue from the store is only part of the mission. The organization hopes to train a new generation of marijuana entrepreneurs, recruited in many cases from the ranks of former illegal dealers, to give them the business experience necessary to open their own licensed shops.

“We might well be training our competitors, and we have no problem doing that,” King said. “We really do believe that this business ought to be dominated by people who’ve experienced the harms of criminalization.”

