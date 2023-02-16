(Bloomberg) -- A power outage at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport is delaying flights.

The outage at Terminal 1 was caused by an electrical panel failure, which sparked a small fire last night that was quickly extinguished, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in an emailed statement. It’s impacting both inbound and outbound flights.

The Port Authority, which operates the airport, is working to shift flights to other terminals. Officials urged travelers to check with airlines for flight status.

About 110 flights in and out of JFK were delayed at 3:15 p.m. local time, according to Flightaware.com. Twenty-five flights have been canceled.

--With assistance from Brian K. Sullivan and Mary Schlangenstein.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.