(Bloomberg) -- Terminal 1 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport remains closed after a Thursday power outage caused flight delays and cancellations.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates the airport, has not said when the terminal will reopen and reiterated that Friday in an email.

About 35 flights in and out of the airport have been canceled as of Friday morning, according to airline tracking site FlightAware.com.

Terminal 1 has 11 gates and serves several major international carriers including Korean Air, Air France, Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines. Some planes have been diverted to other airports, while others have returned to their points of origin. Those decisions are typically made by the airline, not the airport.

The outage was caused by an electrical-panel failure that sparked a small fire that was quickly extinguished, according to the Port Authority.

