(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s largest teacher’s union said on Monday that it would back Scott Stringer for mayor, handing the city Comptroller an influential endorsement ahead of the competitive June 22 Democratic primary.

The United Federation of Teachers represents more than 100,000 school employees. UFT President Michael Mulgrew said the union spent four months vetting more than 40 mayoral candidates, a dozen whom were questioned during town halls with 12,000 members.

Although Stringer has held public office for decades, he has not been high-ranked by potential voters in early polls. A March 24 poll by Fontas Advisors and Core Decision Analytics found only 5% of respondents ranked Stringer as their first choice for mayor, compared to 16% by frontrunner and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang and 10% for Brooklyn Borough president Eric Adams.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.