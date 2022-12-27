(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he will decide “very, very soon” on whether to run for governor of New York state.

De Blasio, whose eight years as mayor will end on New Year’s Eve, said he’d announce his decision after his term is done.

“I’ve got one more week and I’m obviously focused on fighting Covid,” de Blasio said Monday during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“There’s a new fight up ahead,” de Blasio said of a potential run for governor. If he enters the race, he’d be joining an already-crowded field of Democratic candidates, facing off against incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and U.S. Representative Tom Suozzi of Long Island.

