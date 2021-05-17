(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s many mayoral candidates this week will reveal how much they’ve raised and spent as the crowded race heats up and breaks records for taxpayer funding.

The next campaign-finance disclosure deadline is May 21, though candidates may reveal their hands before then. One additional major filing, on June 10, is required before the June 22 primary.

Through the last statement filed March 15, former Citigroup executive Ray McGuire had raised the most private funds, $7.4 million; followed by city Comptroller Scott Stringer, with $3.5 million; Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, $3.4 million; former Housing Secretary Shaun Donovan, $2.2 million; and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, $2.1 million.

McGuire is the only one of those candidates who isn’t accepting public money for his race. He had spent more than twice as much as any other candidate on the race, $3.7 million through March 15.

Adams got $5.5 million in matching funds, while Stringer received $5.3 million, Yang took in $3.8 million and Donovan got $1.5 million.

Kathryn Garcia, whose campaign got a boost on May 10 with the endorsement of the New York Times, had raised just $590,162 of private funds and received $2.3 million of public funds as of the March filing. The 51-year-old former sanitation commissioner had spent less than $200,000 on the race through that period, leaving her with a balance of more than $2.6 million as the race kicked into high gear.

Finish Line

Through the last filing, seven mayoral candidates had received a record total of more than $23 million in public matching funds, including $2.9 million to civil-rights attorney Maya Wiley and $2.2 million to nonprofit executive Dianne Morales.

Much has happened since the last filing. Stringer has been accused of sexual harassment, Yang has been criticized for a statement in support of Israel, while Donovan and McGuire have been dinged for mistakes estimating the median price of a home in Brooklyn.

The eight leading competitors appeared at their first major debate on May 13, with the focus on how to help the city recover from the pandemic. Crime, the economy and the health crisis dominated the two-hour debate. New York City subways returned to a 24-hour schedule on May 17 and the capacity restrictions that have crippled business activity are lifting May 19. Covid-19 hospitalizations and cases are declining as nearly half of all New York City residents 18 years and older have been fully vaccinated.

Read more here: NYC Mayor’s Race Focus on Crime Puts Policing in the Spotlight

The candidates are vying to succeed Bill de Blasio, mayor since 2014, who is term-limited. The primary will be the first conducted via ranked-choice, where voters list as many as five candidates in order of preference.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.