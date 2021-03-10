(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s largest municipal employee union backed Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams for mayor Wednesday, a development that raised the credibility of his candidacy.

District Council 37 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents 150,000 workers and 50,000 retirees, also endorsed City Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s newly declared campaign for city comptroller.

The endorsements came after District Council Executive Director Henry Garrido published an op-ed column in the Gotham Gazette, saying, “We expect a mayor who backs up this year’s campaign promises of valuing the people who make this city run and understands that investing in city services is critical to New York City’s recovery.”

Adams, 60, a 22-year New York Police Department veteran who retired as a captain, has been an advocate of change within the department since his days on the force. He served in the state Senate for several years before his election as Brooklyn borough president in 2013.

Johnson, 38, a Manhattan Democrat elected to the City Council in 2013, has led the 51-member law-making body since January 2018, pushing for closure of the city’s jail on Rikers Island, animal welfare legislation and LGBT rights. He declared his candidacy to become the city’s chief financial officer Tuesday, months after he’d dropped out of the mayoral race, citing months of struggling with and overcoming depression in the midst of the pandemic.

