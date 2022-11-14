(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s municipal workforce, the nation’s largest, shrank during the past two years at the fastest rate since the 1990s, leaving thousands of jobs unfilled and threatening to disrupt an array of critical services.

The city employed 281,333 people full-time as of August, down 6.4% from June 2020, in part as attrition outpaced hiring, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a report Monday.

The steep drop, which amounted to about 19,000 jobs, shows that the nation’s most-populous city is grappling with the same hiring headwinds as other US municipalities amid a tight labor market. New York hired 40,000 employees in the year through June, but still has to fill more than 21,000 posts.

“The pandemic caused a significant decline to the city’s workforce, and it is particularly troubling that turnover continues to outpace hiring,” DiNapoli said. The risk is that “services for child support, early childhood education, park facility maintenance, and help for the homeless and individuals facing mental health challenges could be disrupted.”

The city’s current financial plan assumes that full-time staffing will total 306,302 by the end of the year through June 2023. That would mean a net increase of around 25,000 positions, although the target doesn’t reflect cost-saving plans that could scale back the projected increases, DiNapoli said.

“Budget gaps loom, and while the city needs to find efficiencies, it also must prioritize a clear understanding of staffing challenges at its agencies and be transparent about their potential impact on services,” DiNapoli wrote.

Across the city’s 37 largest agencies, 11 saw a decline in staffing of more than 13% during the two-year stretch, according to the report. The Department of Correction saw the steepest losses, at 23.6%, followed by the Department of Investigation at 22.2% and the Taxi & Limousine Commission at 20.5%.

