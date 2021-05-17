(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s next televised debate between Democratic contenders for the mayor’s race will be held virtually, drawing ire from candidates and good governance groups that say the decision runs counter to recently-lifted pandemic restrictions.

The June 2 primary debate, hosted by local television station WABC-TV ahead of the city’s June 22 Democratic primary, will be held via Zoom. It won’t be held in person “pursuant to health protocols in effect at the WABC-TV studios,” said Matt Sollars, a spokesman for the New York City Campaign Finance Board, which has administered debates for every citywide election since 1997. City law calls for two debates to be held per election, per citywide office. WABC-TV didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The health and safety of everyone involved in these complex productions, from the candidates to production staff to building workers, must come first. Our co-sponsors will follow the safety requirements in their studios,” Sollars said in a statement.

During the first televised debate among eight top contenders for the New York City Democratic primary held last week, many candidates could be seen reading notes off a computer screen, making it hard for voters to assess the ability of the mayoral hopefuls to think on their feet. Some candidates fumbled with the “mute” button and clumsily raised their hands, while others spoke over one another, a nod to how difficult it is to host a debate among eight people virtually. Viewers on a Facebook feed commented on how hard it was to virtually assess the candidates, who are vying to lead the nation’s most populous city at one of the most consequential moments in the city’s history.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would lift the state’s mask mandate for fully vaccinated residents, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cuomo also announced the resumption of the New York City Marathon, the Tribeca Film Festival to be held at Radio City Music Hall, and county fairs and music festivals, which are now deemed safe enough to host.

That begs the question as to why in-person debates don’t qualify as well, said Sarah Goff, New York deputy director of Common Cause, a good governance group.

“Democracy should be live,” Goff said. “Every effort should be made to stage in-person debates as per the public health guidance from federal and state authorities for fully vaccinated people.”

Candidates, most of whom are already hosting regular in-person campaign events, said they welcomed the opportunity to debate their rivals in person.

“New Yorkers are electing a Mayor at one of the most crucial points in our history and these debates need to be in-person - period. There is too much at stake in this election for New Yorkers, who are thoroughly and completely Zoomed out, to have to watch a virtual debate that obviously does not meet the urgency of this moment,” said Maya Rupert, campaign manager for civil rights lawyer and mayoral candidate Maya Wiley.

“Safe in-person debates will be a refreshing change of pace and allow New Yorkers to engage with all the candidates in a different way that’s integral to their decision-making process about who is best qualified to lead New York City,” said Lupe Todd-Medina, a spokeswoman for mayoral hopeful and former Citigroup banker Ray McGuire.

