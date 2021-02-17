(Bloomberg) -- As New York City tries to emerge from its paralyzed, pandemic-damaged economy, Shaun Donovan says experience as a government problem-solver makes him the best choice to be its next mayor.

Donovan served as the city’s top housing official under former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP. He said he sees his path to victory as galvanizing support among people he has aided throughout the city in housing programs, as well as voters who want to see the next mayor get the city budget under control. “We need a mayor who’s actually managed huge budgets,” told Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has “demonized and divided New York City,” Donovan said.

De Blasio, 59, is not seeking re-election because of term limits. More than a dozen Democrats will compete in a June 22 primary that is expected to determine the general election winner in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than 6-to-1.

Part of Donovan’s pledge in the crowded race is to renew ties with the business community, which he says de Blasio has fractured, and to reduce the city’s crime rate.

“I fundamentally understand that we need everyone at the table if we’re going to rebuild this city,” he said. “I would make sure not only every New Yorker but the entire world knows we are the safest city not only to do business but to live.”

Donovan also served as President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Housing, where he helped obtain a $25 billion settlement with the nation’s five largest mortgage providers during the 2008 financial crisis, and helped deliver aid to New York City in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Donovan’s “Rebuild By Design” created an international competition that provided plans to make the water-surrounded city more resilient to future floods as sea-levels rise due to climate change.

“There’s no one in this race who has the deeper and broader experience in crisis than I do,” he said. “New Yorkers want a public servant, not a politician,and that’s who I am.”

Donovan, 55, grew up on Manhattan’s affluent Upper East Side, attending the elite private Dalton School before going to Harvard University, from which he graduated and then went on to get graduate degrees in architecture and public administration.

Yet his campaign website is filled with pronouncements and promises that feature spending money on the city’s poorest and least powerful, with policies on housing, education, the economy, criminal justice, climate control and transportation.

He would pour $2 billion a year into programs to repair public housing, and create down payment assistance programs for home buyers. While eschewing the phrase “Defund the Police,” he has called for reallocating about $500 million a year from the NYPD budget to community-based anti-violence measures.

Donovan also has vowed to create 500,000 jobs in four years, a total that may seem daunting, yet the city created almost 400,000 in the first four years of the de Blasio administration, and more than 600,000 jobs in the six years leading up to the pandemic.

