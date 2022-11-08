(Bloomberg) -- Headcount in New York City’s private schools dropped by about 2.2% compared to the last school year, tracking an enrollment decline in the city’s public school system.

The decrease marks the third straight year of falling enrollment and is double last year’s loss, according to preliminary data from a sample of 60 schools compiled by the National Association of Independent Schools. The data don’t include parochial schools, which are the largest subset of the private school sector.

Part of the problem is that there’s just fewer kids, according to Myra McGovern, a spokesperson for the group. The number of children under 17 years old in New York City has fallen 11.2% since 2010, she said.

Families are also relocating to other parts of the US. Enrollment at 15 private schools on South Florida’s eastern coast is up 14% on average over the past two years, according to NAIS data.

It’s also increasingly expensive to send children to New York City’s private schools. The price tag for an education at top-tier institutions reached new highs, with tuition increases of as much as 5% and at least two schools eclipsing the $60,000-a-year mark, Bloomberg News reported in February. The median tuition in New York City increased by 54.4% over the past decade, per NAIS data.

Emily Glickman, founder of Abacus Guide Educational Consulting, said she has seen her private school consulting business continue to grow with increased interest in the city’s top tier private schools, like The Dalton School.

“More than ever, I am seeing public school families very eager to send their children to top schools,” she said. Many cite instability in meritocratic admission policies, disappointment in how public schools handled Covid and concerns about possible funding shortfalls, she added.

Public schools also saw a 1.8% decline in 2022 from a year ago, according to preliminary data released Monday by the New York City Department of Education.

The drop marks the continuation of a years-long trend that accelerated during Covid lockdowns and remote schooling. Since the 2019-2020 school year, public schools have lost nearly 100,000 students, or about 10% of enrollment.

