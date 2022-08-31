(Bloomberg) -- New York City is posting temporary signage around Times Square informing those traveling through the popular tourist area that it is a gun-free zone. It’s part of the response to a US Supreme Court decision that struck down the state’s concealed-firearms law.

The high court ruled on June 23 that a century-old law that placed restrictions on concealed-carry permits was unconstitutional, but it did leave the door open for state and local governments to restrict firearms in “sensitive locations.” In response, the New York state legislature passed a law that limits where guns can be carried and requires background checks to buy ammunition. The law is set to take effect Thursday.

“We’re treating a surreal moment with a real response,” Mayor Eric Adams said a press briefing Wednesday where he was joined by Governor Kathy Hochul, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Times Square is among the areas designated in the legislation that makes it a felony in many cases to carry a gun, even if a person has a permit. The law also designates mass transit, schools, courts, government buildings, parks and establishments where alcohol is served as areas where firearms can’t be carried.

The signs are part of an information campaign to help New Yorkers and visitors understand the new law. They tell licensed gun carriers and others not to enter with a firearm unless otherwise specifically authorized by law. Signage will be posted at other designated areas in the near future, according to the mayor’s office.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.