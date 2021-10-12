(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s program requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and clubs can continue to go forward, a federal judge ruled.A group of city residents, including restaurant and gym owners, sued last month to block Mayor Bill de Blasio’s program, Key to NYC. They claim it illegally discriminates on the basis of race because Black New Yorkers have vaccination rates below the city average and are therefore disproportionately barred from indoor commercial spaces.

About 72% of New Yorkers have had at least one vaccine dose, compared with 48% of Black residents, while the total among Hispanics jumped to 63% after government outreach to the community, city health department data show. The plaintiffs also allege the program discriminates against Hispanic New Yorkers.

About 54% of White New Yorkers have had at least one shot. The highest rates are for Native Americans and Alaska Natives at 93%, followed by Asians, Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders at 83%.

The ruling Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in Brooklyn, comes after a hearing Friday.

The lawsuit is one of many challenges to vaccine mandates for businesses, patrons and employees. The federal appeals court in Manhattan is set on Thursday to hear vaccine mandate challenges by health care workers statewide and by teachers who argue that a vaccine requirement for New York City schools must include a religious exemption. Disputes have arisen across the country, with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday extending a ban on mandatory Covid vaccination in the state from municipalities and schools to private employers.

Key to NYC requires people 12 and older to show proof of at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine for indoor dining, fitness activities, movies, concerts, sporting events and museums. The program also requires staff at those venues to be vaccinated. More than 5.6 million people have obtained an Excelsior Pass, the state’s voluntary app for proving vaccination status, which can be flashed from a phone as proof.

