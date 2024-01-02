(Bloomberg) -- New York City officials accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott of deliberately circumventing Mayor Eric Adams’ executive order limiting the arrival of busloads of migrants, calling the governor a bully “trying to destabilize cities.”

“Some men can’t be reasoned with, they can’t be negotiated with, they just want to watch the world burn. Greg Abbott is that man,” said Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy, paraphrasing a line about the villainous Joker in the film The Dark Knight.

Abbott, a Republican, has sent more than 80,000 migrants in buses and on planes to cities run by Democrats to highlight what he says are the Biden administration’s failed border policies.

Last week Adams issued an executive order requiring buses traveling to New York City to follow a more rigid process for dropping off migrants. Under the edict, bus companies are supposed to provide 32 hours’ advance notice of their planned arrival to city officials, arrive between 8:30 a.m. and noon, and share more details about their passengers. The goal is to make the city’s process for handling migrants less chaotic, officials said.

So far, not a single bus company has complied with the executive order, Adams’ chief counsel, Lisa Zornberg, said Tuesday. Instead, buses are dropping off migrants at train stations in New Jersey and helping them book one-way tickets into New York’s Penn Station, Zornberg said.

“The strategy, which we believe is being directed by the state of Texas, is to purposely try to evade the executive order,” Zornberg said.

Adams said the city is seeing roughly 4,000 new migrants arrive each week. Since spring of 2022, more than 161,000 migrants have arrived in the city, and 68,000 of them currently remain in the city’s care, straining the government’s logistical capacity and financial resources.

“We’re dealing with a bully right now,” Adams said of Abbott during his weekly press briefing. He said he has directed city attorneys to find possible ways to combat Abbott’s busing strategy. New York officials are contending with “an unprecedented situation of a person who’s trying to destabilize cities,” Adams said.

Renae Eze, a spokesman for Abbott, accused Adams of hypocrisy, noting that the mayor has sent his own buses of migrants to other communities upstate even after touting New York’s status as a sanctuary city.

“With millions of residents, New York is only dealing with a fraction of what our small border communities deal with on a day-to-day basis,” Eze said, noting that Texas has sent 34,000 migrants to New York. “Until President Biden steps up and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue busing migrants to sanctuary cities to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis.”

In Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a similar executive order at the end of last year, requiring buses traveling from Texas carrying migrants to unload passengers at a designated area and fill out paperwork to create a more orderly process for the city to care for the new arrivals. In response, the buses began dropping off passengers in Chicago suburbs and sending them northward in chartered planes.

