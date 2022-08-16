(Bloomberg) -- The New York City Department of Education is relaxing Covid-19 protocols for students and staff ahead of the start of the new school year.

The country’s largest school district, which serves roughly 1 million students, will no longer require daily health screenings to enter school buildings, nor will it conduct in-school PCR surveillance testing, according to new health guidelines. Schools will still require vaccination for all visitors, DOE employees and students participating in high-risk activities like sports.

The district is strongly recommending students and staff wear masks, and requires them when returning to school following a positive test and when experiencing symptoms. Schools will distribute test kits to students and staff with Covid symptoms, the guidance said.

Citywide, Covid infections have been on the decline. There were 2,351 daily average cases as of Aug. 15, and a positivity rate of 12.1%, according to city data. Students return to school on Sept. 8.

