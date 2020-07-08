NYC Schools Likely Will Be In Person 2-3 Days a Week, Mayor Says

(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he anticipates a “blended” learning program when schools reopen, with students in class two to three days a week.

There will be fewer students in each classroom, and more use of large spaces for classes such as gymnasiums, city officials said Wednesday at a press conference. Schools will offer different models depending on the space available, and families may choose all-remote learning over in-school programming.

All of New York’s school districts are required to present a plan to the state for reopening, though no decision has been made on timing.

