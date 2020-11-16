NYC Schools to Be Open Tuesday as Positive Covid Rate Inches Up

New York City schools will be open Tuesday as the positive-test rate for Covid-19 remains below 3%, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The seven-day average positivity rate was 2.74% on Nov. 11, prompting de Blasio to warn parents that schools may be closed today. The rate dipped over the weekend, allowing schools to stay open for the time being. The latest average is 2.77%, de Blasio said Monday at a press briefing.

“We’ve got a fight ahead to keep them open,” the mayor said.

New York City has performed more than 300,000 Covid-19 tests in the past week. The seven-day average of new cases has jumped to more than 1,000, which is “very worrisome,” de Blasio said.

