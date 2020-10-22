(Bloomberg) -- New York City will join Seattle and Portland, Oregon, in suing the Trump administration over its threat to withhold federal funding after the president has described them as “anarchist cities.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the complaint would be filed in Seattle Thursday, calling President Donald Trump’s threats “a totally political action” that would undermine the cities’ efforts to provide services as they contend with the economic and health consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s morally wrong, it’s legally unacceptable, it’s unconstitutional, and we’re going to fight it,” de Blasio said.

Jim Johnson, who heads the city’s Law Department, said the Trump administration has already taken “concrete steps” to deny what could amount to as much as $12 billion by using the “anarchist designation” to disqualify applications for federal funding.

The phrase is not included in any congressional legislation. Denial of funds would violate the authority of Congress to appropriate funds and would encroach on municipalities’ power to set local policy, Johnson said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.