New York City is on track to enter the second phase of reopening on Monday, and expects at least 150,000 workers coming back to start, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“I’ve talked to a lot of business leaders, they feel ready,” de Blasio said Thursday at a press briefing. “We’re ready to take a big step forward.”

Phase 2 includes the restart of outdoor dining at restaurants, a key part of the city’s economy. Plans include options for seating in curb lanes, on sidewalks, in backyards and patios, on “open streets” blocked to traffic and in plazas. The move will help an estimated 5,000 restaurants and 45,000 jobs, according to the mayor.

De Blasio said he is easing the process for restaurants to make the changes, with online applications and no separate applications to the state liquor authority.

The next phase also includes offices, in-store retail, hair salons, barber shops, real estate industry and auto sales.