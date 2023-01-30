(Bloomberg) -- New York City has set a record for the longest stretch without measurable snow. It could be weeks before enough falls in Central Park to leave a mark on a ruler.

Previously, the longest Manhattan went without measurable snow was in 1973, when snow wasn’t recorded until January 29, according to National Weather Service data dating back to 1869. So far, Manhattan’s snowfall stands 12.9 inches (33 centimeters) below normal.

“We will continue to break that record for every day we don’t see snow in Central Park,” said Joe Pollina, a weather service meteorologist in Upton, New York. “We do get very cold Friday and Saturday; we are not expected to get above freezing. But despite the fact we are going to get cold, we are not going to see any chance of precipitation.”

The culprit has been a trough of low pressure that stretches from Canada to the US Southwest that has meant it’s been relatively mild and wet in the east, said David Roth, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. While it has been hard to get more than a single clear day along the East Coast through much of the winter, those cloudy days have brought rain and not snow.

While a blow to anyone who loves a white winter, the lack of snow is saving New York a bit of money. The city, which has an overall budget of about $104 billion, has allocated $96 million for snow removal this year, according to the Department of Sanitation. Anything left over would go back into the city’s general fund.

The snow lover’s drought isn’t confined to New York. Philadelphia hasn’t had more than a trace of snow and neither has Washington.

Snow has been known to fall well into the spring, so there still may be hope for a white Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, or April Fool’s Day.

