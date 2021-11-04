(Bloomberg) -- New York City reached an agreement with four labor unions, including the group representing sanitation workers, on the future of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for city workers.

The agreement affirm the city’s right to place employees who refuse to get vaccinated on unpaid leave. It also sets a process for employees pursuing an exemption and ends litigation over the rules, according to a Wednesday statement from the mayor’s office.

The terms apply to District Council 37, Teamsters Local 237, SEIU Local 300 and the Uniformed Sanitationmen’s Association Local 831. These unions collectively represent 75,000 sanitation and municipal workers, although members that work for hospitals and the city’s schools are not party to the agreement.

As of Wednesday, 92% of city employees and 85% of sanitation workers received at least one shot.

“Vaccinations are critical to our recovery and our city workforce is leading the way,” de Blasio said in a statement. “This agreement ensures a fair process for those seeking exemptions.”

Those seeking an exemption for religious or medical reasons will receive a decision from their agency and if denied, may appeal that process with either an arbitrator or an internal city panel. Those who asked for an exemption before Nov. 2 and sign the agreement can remain on payroll with weekly testing pending a decision from their agency and any appeal process.

City employees who request exemption between Nov. 3 and Nov. 5 will be on payroll with weekly testing pending agency decision, but will be placed on leave without pay for any appeal process. Any other employees who have not received a vaccine or exemption will be placed on leave without pay.

