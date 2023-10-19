Top Stories
Oct 19
Competition watchdog flags more concentration, bigger firms, rising profits6:22
Competition watchdog flags more concentration, bigger firms, rising profits
Canada’s competition watchdog has flagged a declining competitive landscape in the country, saying industries have become more concentrated with big, dominant players that have fewer challengers.
-
Oct 205:29
U.S. regulators OK TC Energy natural gas pipeline expansion
U.S. federal regulators on Thursday approved the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest over the protest of environmental groups and top officials in West Coast states, who said it goes against the region’s plans to address climate change and could pose a wildfire risk.
-
22h ago6:12
Timing, patience key to nabbing affordable concert, sports resale tickets: fans
When Jagger Long heads to the Rogers Centre to watch a Toronto Blue Jays match, you'll often spot him in the first row behind home plate and at Scotiabank Arena, he's a pro at snagging seats with access to the venue's tunnel where you can bump fists with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
17h ago8:32
CRTC might ease Corus' Canadian content spending requirements after profit plunge
Canada's telecommunications regulator is looking to ease some Canadian content spending requirements for Corus Entertainment Inc. as the company says labour unrest in the U.S. entertainment industry and high inflation have hurt its bottom line.
-
23h ago7:25
Trans Mountain oil pipeline faces new construction issue months before start
Canada’s government-owned $31-billion oil pipeline to the Pacific Coast is facing a new construction challenge just a few months before its scheduled opening.
-
Oct 19
Toronto councillor wants city staff to study office conversions8:34
Toronto councillor wants city staff to study office conversions
A Toronto city councillor has put forward a motion asking city staff to explore possible ways to convert office space into residential housing.
-
Oct 198:34
Toronto skyscraper with $1.7 billion of debt has been put in receivership
A landmark condominium project in one of Toronto’s ritziest neighborhoods has been put into receivership after construction delays and cost overruns.
-
19h ago9:05
General Motors raises offer to autoworkers union ahead of UAW bargaining update
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is to update members Friday afternoon on progress in contract talks with Detroit's three automakers as General Motors increased its offer to the union in an effort to end a strike.
-
Oct 18
Metro files lawsuit against Loblaw for reputational damage5:14
Metro files lawsuit against Loblaw for reputational damage
Metro Inc. is suing Loblaw's parent company and its subsidiaries for reputational damages, alleging it was falsely implicated by its competitor in a bread price-fixing conspiracy.
-
19h ago7:20
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision, oil and tech earnings
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
Oct 184:25
Investment experts react to Scotiabank layoffs
Investment experts say Scotiabank’s plans to lay off three per cent of its workforce are indicative of the challenging economic environment Canadian banks find themselves in.
-
Oct 204:53
India hits back at Canada as dispute over diplomats escalates
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "many countries" are concerned about India forcing 41 Canadian diplomats to leave, adding the move will primarily punish the vast number of Indians and Canadians with ties between the two countries.
-
Oct 207:25
Quebec eyes construction industry shakeup to boost housing, infrastructure projects
How many workers does it take to shift a wall in Quebec? Too many, says Isabelle Rinfret of construction and real estate management company Arvisais, based roughly 95 kilometres northeast of Montreal, in Louiseville, Que.
-
Oct 17
Cannabis industry calls for regulatory changes five years after legislation6:47
Cannabis industry calls for regulatory changes five years after legislation
Five years after cannabis was legalized in Canada, experts and industry players say regulatory issues have weighed on the success of the industry.
-
Oct 207:08
Transat AT CFO Patrick Bui moving to take job at retailer Dollarama
The chief financial officer of Transat AT Inc. is leaving the company to become chief financial officer at Dollarama Inc.
-
Oct 205:12
Aimia board recommends shareholders reject takeover offer from Mithaq Capital
The board of directors of Aimia Inc. recommended that shareholders reject a takeover offer from Mithaq Capital SPC because it says it undervalues the company and is not compelling.