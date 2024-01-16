(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Central Park got 1 inch (2.54 cm) of snow since midnight and 1.4 inches fell in the last day, putting an end to a 701-day snow drought streak. Meanwhile, from Texas to Chicago frigid temperatures are still gripping the US, closing schools, grounding flights and chilling residents to the bone.

As of 5 a.m. local time, Dallas was 14F (-10C) with wind chills making it feel as cold as -4F. Tuesday’s high in Houston is forecast to be 24F, with a low of 19F overnight. Wind chill warnings and advisories reach from Montana to Georgia.

New York’s light snow was enough to end an almost two-year long stretch without an inch falling in Central Park, the National Weather Service said. It had already smashed the prior record of 383 days that ended on March 21, 1998.

Wintery weather has created disruption for other parts of the US. Federal offices in Washington D.C. and schools in Chicago have been closed Tuesday due to snow. Across the US, 1,251 flights were cancelled as of 7:30 a.m. EST, according to FlightAware. The majority of those were in Houston.

Texas should start to defrost this week as a cold blast moves towards the northeast. Dallas and Houston are expected to reach 56F and 66F, respectively, on Thursday, while the low in Central Park on Friday night could hit 19F (-7.2C).

Read More: Bitter Cold Will Strain the Texas Power Grid as Work Week Begins

Across the Great Plains and Midwest, the cold will linger, but by next week most of the US will start to moderate, as the stretched polar vortex retreats and temperatures will rise as much as 25F above normal in many areas, said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, which provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio. “Much of the eastern two-thirds of the country will end the month on a mild note,” he said by telephone.

In the last 24 hours, projected heating degree days — a measure of how weather affects energy demand — has dropped, indicating warmer weather is on the way, according to Commodity Weather Group LLC.

In other weather news:

Tropics: There are two tropical cyclones in the southern Indian Ocean. Cyclone Belal is south of Mauritius east of Madagascar with winds of about 75 miles per hour, making it a Category 1 storm on the US, five-step Saffir-Simpson scale. To its east, Cyclone Anggrek is churning harmlessly in the open ocean.

Australia: More severe thunderstorms are set to move across southern Australia in coming days, said Angus Hines, a forecaster with the Australian Bureau of Meteorology. The primary threat of these storms will likely be heavy rain, he said.

Amsterdam: Dozens of flights have been canceled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport and more than 100 are delayed due to the snowy weather.

--With assistance from Simon Lee.

