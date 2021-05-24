(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said all public school students will return to their school buildings come September and that a remote option will no longer be available.

He said reopening the largest school system in the U.S. for the more than one million students will be crucial to the economic recovery of New York, which had been battered by the pandemic. “You can’t have a full recovery without full strength schools,” de Blasio said on an appearance Monday on MSNBC.

