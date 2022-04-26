(Bloomberg) -- New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will form a panel to study how to reduce fare evasion across its network of subways, buses and commuter rail lines.

Janno Lieber, chief executive officer of the MTA, announced the initiative Tuesday during a speech at an Association for a Better New York event. Riders skipping fares on subways, buses and commuter lines, and drivers evading tolls on MTA bridges may cost the transit agency, the largest in the U.S., about $500 million this year, Lieber said.

“It’s an epidemic behavior engaged in by too many commuters across all demographics, all neighborhoods and all income levels,” Lieber said.

The MTA can’t afford to lose revenue at the farebox because ridership is only about 60% of pre-pandemic levels. That usage must increase or the MTA will face a budget deficit this year, officials warned Monday during the agency’s monthly committee meetings. It already estimates a $2 billion shortfall in 2026 when federal coronavirus aid will dry up.

“Unless ridership returns faster than expected, or additional state or city support for the operating budget is identified, the MTA may have to resort to other measures,” Thomas DiNapoli, the state’s comptroller, wrote in his annual report on MTA’s finances, released Tuesday. “This may include higher than planned fare and toll increases, service cuts or adjusting capital investments, putting the system’s state of good repair and resilience at risk.”

About 12.5% of riders avoid paying the subway fare by entering through emergency gates or jumping the turnstiles, and one in three people don’t pay on buses, Lieber said.

The special panel will take a few months to create solutions, including design and infrastructure changes to prohibit entering the subway system for free, Lieber said.

Boosting enforcement will also help reduce crime on the subway, which has spiked during the pandemic, Lieber said. There were 150 reported assaults on the subway system in the first three months of this year, the most since at least 1997, according to MTA data.

There’s also been a series of high-profile attacks. A man opened fire earlier this month on a subway train, injuring at least 23 people. A woman was killed in January when she was pushed onto the tracks before an oncoming train at the Times Square station.

(Updates with comment from MTA chief in third paragraph.)

