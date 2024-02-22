(Bloomberg) -- A dispute over how much contractors paid their workers to clean New York City subway cars during the pandemic is heating up as the city’s comptroller claims two companies owe $2.6 million in unpaid wages and penalties.

Brad Lander, the city’s comptroller, filed suit at the city’s Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings, an administrative law court, alleging Fleetwash Inc. and Ln Pro Services LLC willfully failed to pay wages established by law to their employees for cleaning subway trains during the pandemic, according to a copy of the filings dated Feb. 21.

“Sadly, many of these workers were cheated out of the prevailing wage they earned, all while facing terrifying conditions,” Lander said in a statement Thursday. “This lawsuit brings these workers closer to justice and underscores the urgent need for accountability. While the legal process still has to play out, we are confident that we are on the right side of the law.”

Lander’s legal action follows a lawsuit filed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Feb. 2 against the comptroller in New York’s Supreme Court, seeking to declare that its contracts with Fleetwash and another company are not subject to the state’s labor laws. The MTA, which runs the city’s transit network, claims the pandemic cleaning work was not “construction-like labor” or “building service work” that would require prevailing wages, according to the MTA’s summons.

Ln Pro Services owes $1.75 million in back wages and fines while Fleetwash should pay $876,923, according to Lander.

Scott Stringer, the former city comptroller, notified the MTA in 2020 of his determination that the work was subject to prevailing wages. The cleaning contracts with the two companies have expired, according to the MTA. A spokesman for the transit agency declined to comment beyond its court filing.

“Ln Pro 100% paid the proper wages,” Jennifer Redmond, attorney for the company, said in a phone interview. “So this concept that the company underpaid wages is simply untrue.”

Kept Companies, the now-parent corporation to Fleetwash, didn’t respond to emails and phone messages.

(Updates with company comment in the seventh paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.