(Bloomberg) -- Two subway trains collided at 96th Street in Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon, causing a derailment and severely disrupting the 1, 2 and 3 trains during rush hour.

Twenty-four people were injured, none seriously, when a northbound 1 train collided with a work train that was switching tracks at around 3 p.m., according to the New York Times.

The crash did not seem to be related to an equipment malfunction, the Times reported, citing a news conference by MTA officials. The work train had been vandalized — many emergency brakes were pulled and then reset, except for one that prevented the train from leaving the station when it was hit.

The delays have impacted other lines and service status is being updated in real time on the MTA website.

@FDNY and @NYPDNews emergency personnel are on the ground assisting efforts. Please avoid the 96th and Broadway area if you can. https://t.co/tOpe0rOWKw pic.twitter.com/CWZ3gsWM9v

— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 4, 2024

At the conference, New York City Transit President Richard Davey said he expects crews to be working throughout the night, according to the Times. According to CBS News, Davey said he hoped to have service restored for the Friday morning rush hour but couldn’t promise it.

Governor Kathy Hochul has been briefed, according to a post on X.

(Updates injury count, adds third paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.