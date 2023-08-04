(Bloomberg) -- The New York City subway’s 4, 5, 6, L, N, Q, R and W trains will bypass the 14 Street-Union Square station in both directions because of police activity, the Metropolitan Transit Authority said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on Friday afternoon.

Social media posts show scenes of commotion as a large crowd of people gathers in the Union Square Park area near the station.

The announcement comes as the New York City Police Department is advising people on social media to avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park and to expect traffic delays.

