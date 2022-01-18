(Bloomberg) -- Two New York City subway lines will be reinstated on Wednesday following weeks of suspension as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority deals with staffing shortages prompted by the omicron-fueled Covid surge.

The MTA, which operates the U.S.’s largest transit system, said the B and Z trains, which connect Manhattan with the outer boroughs will resume on Wednesday. Other train service, including the 6 Express, 7 Express, J Express and A trains that go to Rockaway, will also resume service.

