(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s subways set a ridership record on Thursday, carrying more than 3.6 million people in the highest traffic day since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The influx of riders, which is about a 35% increase from the same day a year ago, coincided with the reopening of public schools, as parents and students rode the biggest mass transit system in the US to get back into the classrooms and offices, according to a statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday.

“I am proud of our record-breaking ridership numbers as we welcome New Yorkers back to school and work this week,” Hochul said in the statement. “Public transportation is the lifeblood of New York City, and we will build on this progress as we continue working to return to pre-pandemic ridership levels.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the state agency that runs the city’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines, has seen weekday subway ridership plateau at about 60% of pre-pandemic levels as many office workers have settled into working from home. The agency faces a $2.6 billion operating shortfall in 2025.

Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, said in the statement he’s “encouraged by the progress ridership has made during the first full week of September.”

