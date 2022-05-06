(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s subways have finally regained ridership levels seen before the omicron-fueled coronavirus wave took off in early December. The recent surge reflects a new pandemic high, a major milestone for the biggest U.S. transit provider that’s still struggling to bring people back to its system after Covid ripped through the city and transit crime spiked.

There were 3.50 million subway trips on Thursday, topping the previous Covid-era peak on Dec. 9 of 3.42 million, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the New York City subways and buses and two vital commuter lines. It’s still below the 2019 weekday average of 5.5 million riders.

Luring back riders is crucial for the MTA as it seeks to restore fare revenue more than two years after the pandemic upended its finances.

“New Yorkers are coming back to the system because mass transit is the best way to move around the city,” Janno Lieber, the MTA’s chief executive officer, said in an emailed statement. “In partnership with the Governor, Mayor and NYPD, we are addressing safety issues and riders are starting to respond.”

While beating the pre-omicron record is an important step for the MTA, ridership this year has been below what agency officials were estimating. About 301.5 million people rode MTA’s subway and buses in the first three months of 2022, which is 67.4 million riders or 18% short of budgeted estimates, according to MTA data. As a result, transit and commuter-rail farebox collections for that period are $170.2 million below budget.

The lag in ridership, which is about 60% of pre-pandemic levels, impacts the budget. Ridership needs to increase this year or the MTA will face a deficit, as the agency’s spending plan assumes farebox revenue and ridership will grow for the rest of 2022, transit officials said during MTA committee meetings on April 25.

‘Turning the Corner’

“We are turning the corner on subway ridership,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in an emailed statement. ”The subway is the lifeblood of New York City and this new milestone sends a strong message that New York is back and better than ever.”

Riders skipping fares on subways, buses and commuter lines and drivers evading tolls on MTA bridges may cost the transit agency about $500 million this year, Lieber said during a speech at an Association for a Better New York event on April 26.

The MTA already estimates a $2 billion shortfall in 2026 when federal coronavirus aid will dry up.

Even as riders make their way back to their normal commuting routine, New York City is seeing a surge in coronavirus cases. The city has moved to a “medium” alert level from “low” as new cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days surpassed 200. The latest figure of 209.02 cases per 100,000 is the highest since early February.

Crime and safety are also on the minds of many New Yorkers as they mull their transit options, after an increase in violent incidents. A subway shooting on April 12 in Brooklyn sent shockwaves throughout New York City as the MTA faced its most violent attack since 1994. Officials are calling on the MTA to review its surveillance program as the camera system at the Brooklyn station failed to transmit video feed to the New York Police Department and MTA’s command center. The agency says it’s short $1 billion to expand and update its camera system across its subways, buses and commuter rails.

Read more: N.Y. MTA Says It’s Short $1 Billion to Expand Camera Program

A Quinnipiac University poll released May 4 found that 49% of city residents say crime is the most urgent issue facing the city. About 86% of those polled support having more police officers in the subway system, an initiative that Mayor Eric Adams started after taking office in January.

Wall Street banks are bringing more people back to the office, but the MTA still faces a changed landscape. Work-from-home has become a permanent fixture for many, and others are avoiding the system because of safety concerns.

The system has a long way to go to recapture its pre-pandemic levels. Weekday ridership was as high as 5.51 million trips a day in early March 2020, the week before the virus started shuttering the economy.

‘Needs to Be Better’

“The MTA is competing in a new space, it’s competing with the opportunity to work from home,” Danny Pearlstein, a spokesman for Riders Alliance, a transportation advocacy group, said in an interview on May 4. “Public transit actually needs to be better now than what is was before the pandemic.”

“There’s a relentless focus on the 40% of ridership that’s missing but the 60% that’s back speaks volumes, and it’s millions of people, it’s everyday, it’s consistent,” Pearlstein said.

Lieber says he is planning for a future with fewer riders. He wants city and state government to start funding trains and buses more like essential public services -- like trash collection -- and less through fares, he said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

The MTA anticipates fare revenue this year will be $1.5 billion short of what it was before the pandemic. Subway usage isn’t expected to reach 86% of pre-Covid levels until 2024, according to McKinsey & Co. By 2025, when federal Covid aid runs out, the MTA anticipates a $500 million shortfall.

The MTA in February said that it will launch a pilot program to add platform barriers to several stations following the death of Michelle Go, who was pushed in front of a train and killed in January. There’s also a move to put more uniformed officers on trains and dispatch clinicians to support those suffering from mental-health issues or homelessness.

