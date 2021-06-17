(Bloomberg) -- New York City’s subway system reached a record 2.5 million customers on Wednesday, about 44% of pre-pandemic era ridership, and the highest level since the Covid-19 outbreak, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Thursday.

The MTA is the largest mass-transit provider in the U.S. While the 2.5 million customers is below the pre-pandemic weekday average of 5.5 million, subway ridership has been increasing as New York City fully reopens, with more businesses asking employees to work from their offices, and cultural and entertainment venues loosening restrictions.

“The subway is a reflection of New York City at large, and more people moving around means more people are taking the subway,” said Demetrius Crichlow, executive vice president of subways for MTA New York City Transit. “To hit the 2.5 million mark at the start of the summer only makes us more optimistic about hitting major ridership milestones and reaching a full recovery.”

The MTA needs ridership on its subways, buses and commuter rail lines to return to pre-coronavirus levels to help increase the transit agency’s revenue collections. The MTA faces budget deficits as soon as 2024

