(Bloomberg) -- New York City subway ridership is up 25% in a week as people return to work, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Bus ridership was 23% higher on June 10 than on June 3, according to the mayor. There were 31% more Staten Island ferry riders, while traffic into Manhattan was up 17% on the East River bridges and up 14% on the Harlem River bridges. de Blasio said Friday at a press briefing.

