(Bloomberg) -- New York City law enforcement officials have arrested Frank James in Manhattan in connection with Tuesday’s shooting at a Brooklyn subway station.

“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” Adams said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

James, 62, a man with addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee area, was arrested by law enforcement in the East Village on Wednesday afternoon. Police apprehended him in response to a tip.

Police said that during Tuesday’s chaotic morning rush-hour attack, the suspect pulled on a gas mask and detonated two smoke canisters as a Manhattan-bound N train was pulling into the 36th Street station in Sunset Park.

He then allegedly fired a Glock 17 9 mm handgun at least 33 times, injuring 10 people with gunshot wounds and causing a rush out of the smoke-filled train car that led to injuries among at least 13 others, police said.

Authorities had initially responded to reports of smoke at the station, which serves the D, N and R lines. First responders encountered wounded commuters along with several undetonated smoke devices.

James was originally identified as a person of interest in the hours after the attack, after law enforcement found keys at the scene that belonged to a U-Haul van he rented in Philadelphia. Police later found the van abandoned near the scene in Brooklyn and by Wednesday, had upgraded James to a suspect.

Officials had offered a $50,000 reward. They found a number of social media posts linked to James about Adams, the city and homelessness, findings that prompted the NYPD to increase the mayor’s personal security as he remains isolated with Covid at Gracie Mansion.

