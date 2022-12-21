(Bloomberg) -- Frank James, the man accused of opening fire on a packed New York City subway car during the morning rush hour in April, intends to plead guilty to terrorism and gun charges, according to a letter his attorneys filed with a judge.

“Mr. James has advised undersigned counsel that he wishes to schedule a guilty plea to the superseding indictment,” his lawyers, Mia Eisner-Grynberg and Amanda David, said in a federal court filing Wednesday in Brooklyn.

US District Judge William F. Kuntz scheduled a change-of-plea hearing for Jan. 3, a separate filing showed.

The case is US v. James, 22-CR-214, US District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

