(Bloomberg) -- Frank James, the suspect arrested Wednesday for shooting 10 people on the New York subway, should be held without bail because he poses a “severe and ongoing danger to the community,” prosecutors said.

“He fired approximately 33 rounds in cold blood at terrified passengers who had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Winik said in a court filing Thursday. James has a criminal history dating back 30 years whose details “paint a picture of a person with a penchant for defying authority,” she wrote.

James, 62, was arrested in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood on Wednesday after a 30-hour manhunt. Authorities said he boarded a crowded Manhattan-bound train during Tuesday morning’s rush hour. He set off two smoke grenades and then opened fire in the crowded train car, injuring some two dozen people, including 10 who sustained gunshot wounds, they said.

Read the prosecutors’ criminal complaint here

Authorities searched a storage facility James rented, as well as his residences, and found “a stockpile of weapons and other dangerous items stored in various locations that he controls,” Winik wrote. “Someone with significant access to weapons, who has proven he is willing to use those weapons, presents a serious and ongoing danger to the community.”

James is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn.

The case is U.S. v. Frank James, 22-mj-429, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

Read More

NYC Subway Shooting Suspect James Faces Terrorism Charge

Adams Urges Subway Upgrades After Camera Failed at Brooklyn Stop

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.